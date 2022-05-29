MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Genesis Gaona, from Minneapolis, is making the most of her Memorial Day weekend spending time outside. She was planning to hike in Taylors Falls Monday.

But she’s keeping a close eye on the severe weather threat for late afternoon and evening.

“I might just come [to Bde Maka Ska] instead because it’s closer to home,” Gaona said.

WCCO Meteorologist Lisa Meadows says Monday has a moderate risk for severe weather.

“It’s not gonna be a rainout all day by any means, but when it comes to severe weather, they do popup very fast,” Meadows said.

She says the risk is a category 4 out of 5. That typically only happens in southern Minnesota twice a year, and in the metro once a year. Since these storms can pop up suddenly, you want to have a plan.

“If you were to ask your kids, ‘There’s a tornado warning right now, where would you go?’ They need to know the answer to that,” Meadows said.

If you’re home, head to the basement or an interior room without any windows.

If you’re outside, seek indoor shelter. The same goes for if you’re driving. If that isn’t possible, find a low-lying ditch, or stay in the car and cover your head.

Brenda Beltran, who lives in an apartment in Arden Hills, learned where to find the storm shelter in her building from our last severe storms earlier this month.

“I felt a little unprepared, like, ‘Oh my god, what do I take?’” Beltran said. “I do think it’s very important to have a plan in place.”

Now is also a good time to make sure everything is up to date in your severe weather kit. Make sure you have water, a battery-powered radio, a flashlight, a first aid kit and extra batteries.