MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Twins are bringing their top prospect back up to the majors.
The team announced Sunday Royce Lewis will return to the roster after a 10-game stint with the St. Paul Saints.
The 22-year-old shortstop made his major league debut earlier this month, appearing in 11 games for the Twins. He had a .308 batting average with four doubles, two home runs and five RBI.
Lewis will start at centerfield in Sunday’s matchup with the Kansas City Royals.
To make room for Lewis, the Twins optioned Jose Miranda to St. Paul.