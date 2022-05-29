NEXT WEATHER ALERT:Multiple rounds of severe storms are expected to roll over Minnesota on Sunday and Monday.
By WCCO-TV Staff
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Twins are bringing their top prospect back up to the majors.

The team announced Sunday Royce Lewis will return to the roster after a 10-game stint with the St. Paul Saints.

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA – MAY 16: Royce Lewis #23 of the Minnesota Twins is congratulated by teammates after he scored against the Oakland Athletics in the top of the fifth inning at RingCentral Coliseum on May 16, 2022 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

The 22-year-old shortstop made his major league debut earlier this month, appearing in 11 games for the Twins. He had a .308 batting average with four doubles, two home runs and five RBI.

Lewis will start at centerfield in Sunday’s matchup with the Kansas City Royals.

To make room for Lewis, the Twins optioned Jose Miranda to St. Paul.