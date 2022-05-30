NEXT WEATHER ALERT:A 2nd round of potentially severe storms will roll through Minnesota Monday afternoon.
By Pauleen Le
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — As WCCO’s Next Weather team keeps an eye on more storms tonight, thousands are without power after severe storms pulled through the state Monday morning.

According to PowerOutage.US, over 18,000 Minnesotans are without power as of 7:50 a.m., with Redwood and Crow Wing counties seeing the most outages.

MORE: Next Weather Alert: 1st Round Of Storms Weakens, 2nd Round Arrives In Afternoon

Widespread storms hit much of the state in the overnight and early morning hours, featuring heavy rain and damaging winds.

Most of the damage seen in the first round featured downed trees, including in places such as Marshall and St. Cloud.

Officials in Marshall believe the damage was caused by straight-line winds of nearly 70 mph.

WCCO’s Pauleen Le was in St. Cloud where crews are removing a tree that fell onto a power line, knocking out power to a neighborhood at Fifth Street and Wilson Avenue.

The second round of storms will arrive in western Minnesota around 3 p.m. and begin heading eastward toward the Twin Cities. This round will be more dangerous and more widespread.

WCCO’s Next Weather team says conditions will be unusually favorable for destructive storms. Tornadoes are possible.

