WAHPETON, N.D. (AP) — A South Dakota man is facing charges of leaving the scene of a double fatality crash after his pickup rear-ended a motorcycle with two people aboard in southeastern North Dakota.
The North Dakota Highway Patrol said the crash happened at 11 p.m. Saturday on a highway about 6 miles west of Hankinson and 6 miles east of Lidgerwood.
The two people on the motorcycle, a 45-year-old man and 40-year-old woman, died at the scene. Both of them are residents of Wyndmere, North Dakota.
The patrol said the pickup driver, a 41-year-old man from Veblen, South Dakota, fled on foot and was apprehended a few hours later. He was not injured in the crash.
The suspect has not been formally charged with fleeing. The patrol says other charges are possible once the investigation is complete.
