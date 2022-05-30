1st Round Of Memorial Day Storms Leaves Damage, Thousands Without PowerAs WCCO’s Next Weather team keeps an eye on more storms tonight, thousands are without power after severe storms pulled through the state Monday morning.

Next Weather Alert: 1st Round Of Storms Weakens, 2nd Round Arrives In AfternoonAs Monday morning’s round of severe storms wraps up, it’s time to start looking ahead to another bout arriving in the afternoon.

With Severe Weather Expected Memorial Day, It Pays To Have A Storm Plan In PlaceMemorial Day has a category-4 severe weather risk. That only typically happens in southern Minnesota twice a year, and in the metro once a year.

Next Weather: Top 10 Weather Day Going Into Weekend, But Severe Storms Possible SundayAfter a cooler week, it’s a Top 10 Weather Day Friday. Plus, the latest on a Next Weather Alert for Sunday.

Next Weather: Dry, Mild Thursday Before Top 10 Weather Day On FridayThursday will be a bit warmer than Wednesday and things will dry out, but Friday is really the day to look forward to.