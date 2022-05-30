UPDATE (Monday 5:35 a.m.): Most of the Twin Cities area and west-central Minnesota have been dropped from a severe thunderstorm watch, but northern Minnesota and southwestern Minnesota remain under watches through the morning.

UPDATE: Most of the Twin Cities metro and west-central MN has been dropped from the Severe T-Storm Watch, as this morning's round of storms fizzle and split into 2 areas north & south. Another round of dangerous weather developing after 3pm #mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/FGrYCm9oVp — Mike Augustyniak (@MikeAugustyniak) May 30, 2022

UPDATE (Monday 5:30 a.m.): Xcel Energy reports about 12,000 customers in Minnesota are without power as severe storms roll through Monday morning.

UPDATE (Monday 5:10 a.m.): Several Minnesota counties are under severe thunderstorm warnings Monday morning.

A warning has been issued for the following counties until 5:45 a.m.: Aitkin, Carlton, Cass, Crow Wing, Itasca, Pine, Benton, Isanti, Kanabec, Mille Lacs and Morrison.

Additionally, a severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for nearly the entirety of central and southwestern Minnesota until 8 a.m.

Pine, Carlton and St. Louis counties are under a severe thunderstorm watch until 10 a.m.

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — We’re tracking two rounds of possible severe storms on Memorial Day.

Besides the storm potential, Monday will be hot and humid, with a high of 90 in the Twin Cities.

There is a moderate risk for severe weather Monday – a category 4 out of 5 – from the Twin Cities off to the west. This level of severity only occurs about twice a year in the state, and only about once a year in the metro.

⚠️ RARE SEVERE-WEATHER SETUP across #MNwx #WIwx today means most of us will experience dangerous weather. Again, too much detail to cover in 240 characters but @LisaMeadowsCBS & I have your back all #MemorialDay on @WCCO and @CBSNews MN. Make sure your family has a safety plan pic.twitter.com/sFeYtQKHg2 — Mike Augustyniak (@MikeAugustyniak) May 30, 2022

The first round of storms will occur early Monday morning, with the storm system moving from the southwest to the northeast in Minnesota. Wind is the main threat with this storm, which could bring gusts of more than 70 mph.

There should be a break in storm activity starting around noon, with the second round arrival around dinnertime.

This system will be a line of storms that fires up in western Minnesota and moves east. This line has a higher threat of having tornadoes than the first round of storms — and those chances are highest for western Minnesota.

That region also has a moderate risk for damaging hail Monday, and most of the state – excluding the Arrowhead and far-eastern Minnesota — also has a moderate risk for damaging winds.

The severe threat will diminish about 10 p.m. Monday.

Tuesday will be less humid, cooler, but will still have a chance for storms. We’ll then enjoy a quiet midweek, with highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s.

More storms are possible next weekend.