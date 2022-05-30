MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Another sacrifice being honored on this Memorial Day: 22 veterans and one person currently serving in the military die by suicide every day.

Members of “Operation 23 to Zero” put on their rucksacks and march to Fort Snelling National Cemetery Monday. The march is to bring awareness and offer help to stop the massive number of military suicides.

Operation 23 to Zero members greet each other with hugs. They know the journey they take is an important one.

David Peters and Landon Norby started this movement years ago to honor all who made the ultimate sacrifice.

“Whether it’s a combat vet that’s fallen in combat or the wounds that were sustained from combat experience,” Norby said.

Operation 23 to Zero raises public awareness of the military suicide rates, and provides a network of fellow military members to connect for help and support.

“The bad thing is we’ve lost more from suicide than we have from actual combat,” Norby said.

Every step along the more than two-mile trek to Fort Snelling National Cemetery is filled with thoughts of someone special.

Norby marches thinking about his buddy who used to walk with him along this path on this particular day.

“Less than two years ago my best friend Brandon committed suicide. He was a Marine. I worked with him for 14 years at our civilian job together,” Norby said.

Each and every soul on this journey is marching to remember the person who served and because of that service suffered from the scars of war that are not visible. What is visible, however, is a commitment to always be there.

“Be there as a listening ear,” Peters said. “Be there as a shoulder to cry on. If you start seeing things that aren’t looking right, maybe some red flags, reach out.”

Help is available. If you or someone you know needs it, call 1-800-273-8255, or you can text 741741.