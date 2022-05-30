MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Just one day after being brought up, Twins infielder Royce Lewis is headed to the injured list.
The Twins announced Monday Lewis will go on the 10-day IL with a right knee bone bruise.
Lewis, who was drafted as a shortstop and is the Twins’ top overall prospect according to MLB.com, was playing centerfield on Sunday against the Kansas City Royals. He hit the wall while making a catch in the third inning and left the game.
Big League play by Royce 👏 pic.twitter.com/IeIonY69ae
— Minnesota Twins (@Twins) May 29, 2022
Sunday was Lewis’ 12th appearance for the Twins this season. He is batting .300 with four double, two home runs and five RBI.
The Twins are recalling Jose Miranda to replace Lewis. Miranda was sent down on Sunday to make room for Lewis.