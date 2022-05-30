WADENA, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities issued a shelter-in-place order in Wadena as crews worked to extinguish a fire at a large industrial building Monday.
The fire started at about 3 p.m. on the 600 block of Ash Avenue Northeast, in a building being used by Minnesota Valley Irrigation for storage and equipment operations.
Because the building was being used to store agricultural chemicals, a temporary shelter-in-place was issued.
Fire crews were pulled away from their efforts to extinguish the blaze, due to a tornado warning, but were able to return about a half hour later.
The building is said to be a total loss.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.