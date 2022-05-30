MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Under-18 Women’s Hockey World Championship makes its long-awaited return on June 6. Pre-camp began this week for Team USA at the Super Rink in Blaine.

“I think this is everyone’s kind of dream and goal, so it’s an honor to be here with such talented players,” said Ava Lindsay, a junior at Minnetonka High School.

No championship was contested in 2021 due to COVID-19 and this year’s tournament was postponed from January. Now, things are back on track.

“Coming from high school it was a really different change in pace, so I was really excited to come here and play with the best players in the country,” said Claire Enright, a senior at Lakeville South and a University of Wisconsin commit.

Josie St. Martin is the youngest on the 23-player roster. She’s just a sophomore at Stillwater

“I get to do the cheer at the end. The youngest gets to do it so that’s pretty fun. And yeah, it’s just, I get to look up to the great leaders,” St. Martin said.

Potentially building a long national team career.

“I get to ask them questions and it’s just really nice to be able to talk to people who’ve gone through the process before,” said St. Martin.

There are seven players on the team that live in Minnesota with 10 that play prep hockey here — continuing the stronghold Minnesota has on U.S. Women’s hockey.

“It’s awesome,” said Lindsay, a University of Minnesota commit. “It’s fun to play against those girls in the high school season then have them on your team.”

“It just shows you what Minnesota hockey is all about. And now we get to come together as the USA and show everyone what that is too,” said St. Martin.

The tournament starts a week from today in Madison, Wisconsin.

“I’m anticipating like a lot of fast-paced game. Like grittiness in the corners. A lot of energy on the bench,” said Enright.

The United states has won five of the last six U18 world titles. The gold medal game is scheduled for June 13.