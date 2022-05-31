MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two rounds of severe storms struck Minnesota on Memorial Day, with the second round bringing hurricane-force winds and some possible tornadoes.

The wind toppled power lines across the state, causing more than 70,000 reports of power outages across Minnesota.

One unconfirmed tornado struck the small town of Forada, located about 10 miles south of Alexandria. Douglas County Emergency Manager Julie Anderson tells WCCO-TV that the storm damaged an estimated 100 structures, but luckily no one was killed, and there were no major injuries reported.

The worst of the damage in Forada is along Forada Beach, hugging the shoreline of Maple Lake.

About an hour north of Forada, the storms also turned lives upside down. In Eagle Bend, the insides of offices are now outdoors. Brick walls from buildings litter the sidewalks near Main Street, which was the main area of destruction. And the tops of grain silos are crumpled or gone.

Town members shaken up, but the storm did not take them down. Jack Mordh recorded it all with his cellphone.

“I saw the radar and could see it ripping through the area … and I knew the wind was gonna be pretty bad. Wife was yelling at me, I kept, I wanted to get the footage, wanted to see it and just ran downstairs cause I knew there was a tornado, so I booked it downstairs and had to get my family safe,” Mordh said.

WCCO also talked with a resident named Duane. He says his camper and boat were thrashed into his house.

“Oh it sounded like a freight train, that was the first time I ever heard that, but you could definitely tell there was a tornado nearby,” Duane said.

Power is still out in the whole area Tuesday evening. Residents are counting their losses and their blessings, because thankfully everyone is safe. Several people we spoke with said when tragedy strikes a small town, the residents come together – and that’s certainly what we’ve seen Tuesday in Eagle Bend.

Communities closer to the metro did not escape damage from the second storm system. For the Twin Cities region, it was the wind that caused the most damage and power outages.

WCCO-TV crews saw lots of down trees and debris in the roads, and some storm drains in Orono were overflowing at one point.

As fast as it came, the storm was gone, and people were out assessing the damage. The Bren family in Montrose said they lost power and had branches fall on their home, but luckily it didn’t sustain major damage.

“It’s so windy lately that this is kind of typical, unfortunately. But this, this is intense,” said Stephanie Bren. “They did say the storm was going to get bad, but it looked so nice out so I didn’t think it’d be too bad.”

The widespread storms that hit much of the state Monday morning featured heavy rain and damaging winds, downing dozens of trees in communities like Marshall and St. Cloud. Officials in Marshall believe the damage was caused by straight-line winds of nearly 70 mph.

WCCO’s Pauleen Le was in St. Cloud where crews spent much of the morning removing a tree that fell onto a power line, knocking out power to a neighborhood at Fifth Street SE and Wilson Avenue SE.

“Lots and lots of wind and lots of rain,” said Henry Padgett who lives in that neighborhood.

Padgett said it was a rude awakening at about 4:45 a.m. when the power went out.

“There were about three booms and then you could see the sparks on the powerline,” he said.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the website PowerOutage.US shows that nearly 31,000 Minnesota residents are still without power.