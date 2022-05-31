MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – City leaders are rolling out the red carpet to get people to visit downtown Minneapolis and enjoy a full summer of events.

The next 99 days from Tuesday until Labor Day, 882 scheduled activities and events will welcome people back downtown for the first time in three years.

“It is people who ultimately make our downtown extraordinary and we want you to be part of the action,” said Mayor Jacob Frey.

The City of Minneapolis is welcoming people back to downtown with a list of events and activities that will showcase music, culture and fun.

From Pianos on Parade, to food trucks and movies in the parks, Minneapolis is ready to usher in a summer like never before.

“Come back to work come experience a ball game go out and eat and drink and just have fun with people again. That’s what this is all about, “ Frey said .

These activities come at a time when more of the workforce is back in the office, with a 56% occupancy rate.

But there are some people who have concerns about the increase in crime in downtown Minneapolis.

Year-to-date, there have been 641 assaults downtown. That’s up from 521 last year.

Motor vehicle thefts so far in 2022: 209, up from 162 this time last year.

Theft cases so far this year: 1,054, up from 657 this time last year.

“If you get people downtown, if people have eyes on the street which increasingly is the case more and more every single day, that helps to stop some of the problematic activity that would otherwise take place,” Frey said.

Frey believes there is safety in numbers. The more people downtown enjoying what the city has to offer, the less chance of criminal activity.

He knows the city cannot police itself out of the surge in crime with a decrease in the number of officers.

In April of 2022, there were 617 sworn officers in MPD, down from 907 in 2020.

Frey hopes people want to help bring back downtown by showing up.

“The message is clear there are a whole lot of people who are locking arms right now and saying we want to invigorate our city, be part of the team,” Frey said,

The city has put together a downtown calendar the includes upcoming events and helps you plan your next trip to Downtown Minneapolis. You can access it here.