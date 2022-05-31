ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Cory Hepola, the former WCCO Radio host who announced his third-party candidacy for governor of Minnesota in March, now says he’s dropping out of the race.
Hepola, who was running as a member of the new Forward Party of Minnesota, announced his decision on Twitter Tuesday, citing "the polarization driven by the Democratic and Republican parties" that will make it "unlikely" for a third-party candidate to break through this year.
“I will continue to promote and build support for the bold, new ideas on which my campaign was built and to create the political vehicle that can transform proposals to policy,” Hepola said.

The Otter Tail County native formerly worked as an anchor at KARE-TV before joining WCCO Radio in 2019. He left the station in February of this year, on the same day he announced on Minnesota Public Radio that he was mulling a gubernatorial run.
Hepola has taken heat from Democrats who are worried he could pull votes from incumbent DFL Gov. Tim Walz in November. Hepola maintained his aim was to draw votes from moderate Republicans.
The Republican Party of Minnesota endorsed Former Minnesota State Senator Dr. Scott Jensen earlier this month as its choice for governor.