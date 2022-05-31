MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man has pleaded guilty in connection with a deadly shooting on a Metro Transit bus in 2020.
Malcolm James Lessley pleaded guilty last week to second-degree murder and second-degree attempted murder as part of a plea agreement, according to court documents.
The shooting occurred Feb. 6, 2020, on a bus just down the block from Target Center.
Prosecutors said surveillance video showed Lessley approached a man in the back of the bus and shot him in the face, killing him. As Lessley left the bus, he shot another man in the side of the head.
Lessley then left the bus. Police later arrested him on Ninth Street and Nicollet Mall.
Lessley’s sentencing is set for June 21.