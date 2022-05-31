Cleanup Begins After Suspected Tornado Devastates Town Of ForadaA suspected tornado tore through the west-central Minnesota town of Forada on Monday, leaving a trail of damaged homes and downed trees.

Next Weather: Cooler, Calm Tuesday After Monday's Severe StormsAfter two rounds of destructive storms on Memorial Day, Minnesota is cooling down and getting a break from severe weather for the work week.

Memorial Day Storms Leave Massive Damage, Thousands Without PowerTwo rounds of severe storms struck Minnesota on Memorial Day, with the second round bringing hurricane-force winds and some possible tornadoes.

With Severe Weather Expected Memorial Day, It Pays To Have A Storm Plan In PlaceMemorial Day has a category-4 severe weather risk. That only typically happens in southern Minnesota twice a year, and in the metro once a year.

Next Weather: Top 10 Weather Day Going Into Weekend, But Severe Storms Possible SundayAfter a cooler week, it’s a Top 10 Weather Day Friday. Plus, the latest on a Next Weather Alert for Sunday.