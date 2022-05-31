MORRISTOWN, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities say a “very active investigation” is underway after a man was found dead in Morristown early Tuesday.
The Rice County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a disturbance call around 12:40 a.m. on the 100 block of Second Street Southeast.
They met a resident who said another person was badly injured. Deputies then found a 41-year-old man dead.
Another man was arrested. The sheriff’s office said there is no threat to the public.
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting in the investigation.
Morristown is about 60 miles south of the Twin Cities.