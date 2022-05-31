MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After two rounds of destructive storms on Memorial Day, Minnesota is cooling down and getting a break from severe weather for the work week.

A tornado watch was in effect for much of Minnesota and parts of South Dakota Monday evening. For the first time in a decade, the National Weather Service classified Monday’s watch as a “Particularly Dangerous Situation” in Minnesota due to the high probability for two or more tornados to come from it.

There were some unconfirmed tornadoes reported Monday, including one that struck the small town of Forada, located about 10 miles south of Alexandria. Douglas County Emergency Manager Julie Anderson tells WCCO-TV that the storm damaged an estimated 100 structures, but luckily no one was killed, and there were no major injuries reported.

With the storm system out of Minnesota, temperatures are dropping. Tuesday’s high of 70 degrees in the Twin Cities will be about 20-degrees cooler than Monday. Lower dew points will also make the day feel much more comfortable. It will also be a breezy day, with a few spotty showers possible through the early afternoon.

The Arrowhead and northwestern Minnesota will be under a wind advisory through Tuesday evening.

Temperatures will be even cooler on Wednesday, then hover in the mid-70s for the rest of the week. Some isolated showers are possible Thursday, and it looks like both Saturday and Sunday will feature some rainfall.