The Supercharged Start To Minnesota’s Severe Weather Season“What makes this year a little bit odd is how many different days we’ve had either large hail or damaging winds or tornados -- and in some cases all three of those,” said DNR Senior Climatologist Kenny Blumenfeld.

NWS: Forada Tornado Was EF-2, With Path Half-Mile WideNWS officials say the tornado had winds topping out at 120 mph, and it roared along a path that was a half-mile wide. Its survey team also found evidence of "multiple vortexes."

Next Weather: Here Comes A Cooler-Than-Average Start To JuneNot a huge fan of heat and humidity? Then you may like the weather coming our way in early June.

EF-1 Tornado Confirmed In Eagle Bend: 'It Sounded Like A Freight Train'Eagle Bend's Main Street took the brunt of the twister. The insides of offices are now outdoors, and brick walls from buildings litter the sidewalks near Main Street. The tops of grain silos nearby are crumpled or gone.

NWS Confirms EF-1 Tornado Struck Near Plato On Memorial DayThe National Weather Service confirmed that an EF-1 tornado hit Plato on Monday with winds of up to 90 mph.