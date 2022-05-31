PLATO, Minn. (WCCO) – The National Weather Service confirmed that an EF-1 tornado hit Plato on Monday with winds of up to 90 mph.

Storms tore through parts of Minnesota on Memorial Day, bringing widespread damage to areas west of the Twin Cities. The NWS confirmed a tornado touched down in Forada, but has yet to assign an EF-scale rating. The town’s fire chief said that at least 75 structures were “totaled” or “severely damaged” but no one was injured.

Just a quick update from McLeod county, but our survey crew found EF-1 tornado damage (max winds of 90 mph) near Plato, MN. We'll have more info later on path length/width later this evening. — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) May 31, 2022

Small farming towns southwest of the metro, including Plato and Hamburg, were hit hard by Monday’s storms. Those in the area are now working to recover from the damage.

Norman Heldt was hit with a setback to his farming season. He saw the storm coming his way while he was out feeding the cattle.

“I saw a couple of streaks of lightning, as high up as I could see to the ground, and it started rumbling and I took off for the house as fast as I could,” he said.

Heldt made it to safety just in time. His barn, built in 1911, was destroyed in a matter of minutes, but fortunately no cattle were inside the barn the time the storm rolled through.

Heldt’s home still stands, but the winds created enough pressure to blow out two of his top floor windows.

“I’m just glad I got good kids helping to get everything back in order,” said Heldt.

Just a few miles down the road, strong winds damaged the Plato baseball field. The storm canceled the game Monday night with the neighboring town of Hamburg. Their ballpark is also damaged.

Longtime ballpark volunteer, Robert Mueller cleaned up what he could on the Hamburg baseball diamond Tuesday afternoon, but there was nothing he could do to fix the grandstand roof.

The steel roof was fully ripped off and now sits in the farm field out back.

“Everybody knows everybody in town and they told me, ‘Hey, your roof is gone,’ and I was just about to drive by the park, and that’s never happened before,” said Mueller.

Both Plato and Hamburg rally around their baseball teams this time of year, and this storm won’t stop the summer tradition from happening.

“People will go out, ‘Oh, you’re from Hamburg? I know the baseball park,’” said Mueller.