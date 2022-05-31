Originally published on May 30

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Former Minnesota Vikings cornerback Jeff Gladney has died at the age of 25 following a car crash in Texas Monday morning.

Gladney’s agent, Brian Overstreet, confirmed that Gladney died in a crash near downtown Dallas, according to NFL Network. Further details about his death were not immediately available.

The Vikings released a statement following the news of Gladney’s death, calling it a “life lost much too soon.”

We are saddened by the tragic death of former Viking Jeff Gladney. Our hearts go out to his family and friends, as well as the Arizona Cardinals organization and Jeff’s current and former teammates and coaches who are mourning his life lost much too soon. pic.twitter.com/5bdVCXT6Gv — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) May 30, 2022

Gladney’s team, the Arizona Cardinals, also released a statement.

His college team, Texas Christian University, said in a statement that Gladney “will be missed by our entire community.”

Saddened by the tragic loss of Jeff Gladney. We extend our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/FvilWRtNAu — TCU Football (@TCUFootball) May 30, 2022

Former TCU teammate Jalen Reagor, now a Philadelphia Eagle, called Gladney his “best friend.”

Imma miss you like Crazy bro… watch over me please. pic.twitter.com/vFMt8VNIMQ — Reag (@jalenreagor) May 30, 2022

Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson also tweeted a remembrance of the young cornerback.

Rest In Peace Jeff Gladney🙏🏾 — JJETS✈️ (@JJettas2) May 30, 2022

Gladney was a first round pick by the Vikings in 2020. He was cut from the team a year later after he was indicted by a Texas grand jury on a felony assault charge. He was later found not guilty.

Gladney signed with the Cardinals in March.