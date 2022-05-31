MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minnesota youth activist group is planning a student walkout and march in Minneapolis Tuesday to protest against gun violence.
The nonprofit organization, Minnesota Teen Activists, says it is encouraging students across the state to walk out of their classrooms at 12:30 p.m. to “pay homage to the victims who have suffered from the consequences of gun violence in the recent mass shooting of Robb Elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.”
A press conference is planned for Gold Medal Park near the Guthrie Theatre at 1 p.m. Then, the group says students will march to U.S. Bank Stadium at 1:30 p.m.
“We deserve to feel safe and protected, because we are not just targets. We are students. We have hopes and dreams,” the group said in a release.
Some of the group’s demands include the creation of a statewide advisory committee to address safety of students in school and standardizing active shooter drills across the state. The group also wants AR-15 rifles banned, or extensive training be required to own one.
In Uvalde, the community is beginning to have funerals for some of the 19 children slain in the school shooting. The funerals for 10-year-old Amerie Jo Garza and 10-year-old Maite Rodriguez are scheduled for Tuesday.
The U.S. Department of Justice announced Sunday that it would review the law enforcement response. Police have come under heavy criticism for taking well over an hour to kill the gunman inside the adjoining classrooms where he unleashed carnage.