MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Have you seen a turtle on the move lately?
Minneapolis officials are asking you to report your turtle sightings, as they work to gather more information about their movements.
Last year, the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board received almost 200 reports of turtle sightings, including dead turtles, which helped them learn more about turtle activity in the city’s parks.
Turtles are increasingly on vulnerable land, especially when they cross roads and bike paths. According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, roadway mortality is believed to be a major factor in turtle population decline across the country.
Turtles are often on the move in April, May, and June as they look to find a place to lay eggs on land. Eggs then hatch in the late summer and fall.
The MPRB is asking that you keep an eye out for turtles near lakes, creeks, and rivers.
Here’s what you should do if you spot a turtle crossing the road:
- Report turtles (even dead turtles) here.
- If you see an injured turtle, report it and take it to the Wildlife Rehabilitation Center.
- If you see a turtle on the road, you can let the turtle cross safely (make sure you are safe too), or move it by picking it up by the back of the shell. Make sure to move it in the same direction the turtle was originally traveling in.
- Snapping and softshell turtles can get a little defensive, but you can use a stick to poke it along, or hold up its hind legs to help it cross faster.