CHANHASSEN, Minn. (WCCO) — A first-ever state tournament appearance is within reach for Chanhassen High School girls’ lacrosse team.

“We’re so excited to see how we handle the pressure and make it as far as we can,” said senior Siri Hodgins.

The Storm have enjoyed a dominant lacrosse season. They’ve lost just once and are the No. 1-ranked team in the state. As sections begin, the goal is not just to get through.

“We have a broader vision: going to the championship. We have to be where our feet are,” said Leah Hodgins, also a senior.

Their feet have not often felt home turf. Because of a scheduled turf replacement project at Chanhassen High School, the Storm only played three home games all season.

“It’s disappointing,” said Leah. “Our last game there was a little emotional for everyone.”

Chanhassen is the one-seed in section 2. Normally that means home field advantage. Instead they’ll host from Chaska, starting on Thursday.

“Because we’ve had so many away games, I feel like it’s prepared us that we can go in any environment and win,” said Storm head coach Rachel Panner.

A big part: one of the top offensive threats in Minnesota, and the Storm’s best defensive player, each sharing a last name. Leah and Siri Hodgins also share a birthday.

“They’ll just do something, where all of us will be like, a twin moment,” said Panner.

“I wouldn’t say we’re always like the most sympathetic towards each other’s feelings,” said Siri. “We kind of just lay it all out on the field. But I think that’s what works best for us is being hard on each other.”

Next year, the twins will play lacrosse at Boston University.

“It just kind of worked out that every school we talked to wanted both of us,” said Leah. “Cuz we’re so similar, like how could you choose between one.”

But before that, one last run on Minnesota soil.