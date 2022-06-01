FORADA, Minn. (WCCO) – With so much destruction in Forada, it’s hard to determine where to start cleaning up.

“The vegetation is gone, the houses are all destroyed, it’s quite a deal down there,” said Fire Chief Stephen VanLuick. “The past two days have been spent assessing the damage and clearing roads to gain access to the hardest hit areas in Forada.”

The EF-2 tornado tore a path a half-mile wide along Maple Lake, with 120 mph winds ripping through homes, cabins, and businesses.

“101 structures, and 29 of them are nonexistent,” said VanLuick.

Family and friends helped Ashley Schlosser remove what the storm blew into her yard. Everyone pitched in to remove fallen trees.

Schlosser recalls the terrifying moments when they weren’t sure if they or their neighbors would survive.

“We were in the basement and we heard crying, and Nick and I went upstairs and a firefighter came up to our door with a little boy and said ‘can you take him?’ so I grabbed him and I ran downstairs to my two little kids,” she said.

Her neighbors were safe, but their house was unrecognizable. The beauty of a small town is that everyone knows everyone, and is happy to return precious items lost in the wind.

“We’ve been trying to make sure all the belongings get back to the right place, all the photos are the hardest, the Christmas decorations, everything,” said Schlosser.

Once the cleanup is finished on the ground, they will turn their attention to the lake. It’s believed missing rooftops, boats, and boat launches are underwater out there somewhere.

Forada officials have set up a fund to help people financially. The information is below:

Forada Tornado Fund

Contributions to Hometown Community Bank

10635 Toby’s Avenue SE

Alexandria MN 56308