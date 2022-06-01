MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A Coon Rapids man who previously worked as a middle school paraprofessional was charged on Tuesday in connection to a child sextortion scheme.
According to the U.S. Department of Justice, 24-year-old Glen Robert Anderson used Snapchat and Grindr to chat with people he knew to be minors. He also owned and administered an online gaming forum, and knew most of the users to be minors. He used the platforms to share files, and groom children to produce child pornography, the DOJ says.
Anderson is charged with two counts of producing child pornography, one count of enticement of a minor, and one count of interstate communications with intent to extort.
Anderson allegedly groomed the minors using the gaming forum between April 1, 2016 and August 20, 2021. He gave the children in-game perks and privileges if they produced child pornography or engaged in sexual activity with him, documents say.
In one instance, he reportedly coerced a 13-year-old to engage in sexually explicit activity and produce photos and videos. Afterwards, Anderson threatened to release the images publicly if the victim didn’t comply with his demands.
If convicted, Anderson faces a minimum penalty of 15 years in prison.