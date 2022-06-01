Is Climate Change To Blame For This Year's Record Spike In Spring Storms?The start to severe weather season has taken its toll across Minnesota. There were 15 tornadoes in May. The average is just over four.

NWS Says 4 Tornadoes Hit Minnesota During Memorial Day StormsThe National Weather Service says four tornadoes hit Minnesota during a destructive wave of Memorial Day storms.

Next Weather: Cool Stretch Could Continue Through Mid-JuneWednesday will kick off a cooler-than-average start to June that could continue through the first half of the month.

NWS: Forada Tornado Was EF-2, With Path Half-Mile WideNWS officials say the tornado had winds topping out at 120 mph, and it roared along a path that was a half-mile wide. Its survey team also found evidence of "multiple vortexes."

The Supercharged Start To Minnesota’s Severe Weather Season“What makes this year a little bit odd is how many different days we’ve had either large hail or damaging winds or tornados -- and in some cases all three of those,” said DNR Senior Climatologist Kenny Blumenfeld.