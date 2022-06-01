MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Former Gopher and NFL running back Marion Barber III was reportedly found dead Wednesday in his Texas apartment.
The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports that the 38-year-old, who grew up in the Twin Cities, was found dead in his apartment in Frisco, Texas, a suburb north of Dallas. His cause of death remains unknown.
Barber played seven years in the NFL, mostly for the Dallas Cowboys (2005-2011). He played his final season (2012) with the Chicago Bears. Following retirement, he struggled with mental health and legal issues.
The son of an NFL running back, Barber grew up in Plymouth, where he was a standout athlete at Wayzata High School. Like his father, Marion Barber Jr., he went on to play college football for the University of Minnesota, scoring 35 rushing touchdowns, one more than his father's record and the second-most in school history.
The Dallas Cowboys drafted Barber in the fourth round of the 2005 NFL Draft. Over the course of his NFL career, he rushed for 4,780 yards and scored 53 touchdowns.