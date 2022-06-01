MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Health officials say they’ve confirmed a case of hepatitis A in Minnesota amid a multi-state outbreak linked to organic strawberries.
The person sickened was not hospitalized and has since recovered, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. They took ill after eating FreshKampo strawberries bought at Mississippi Market on March 21.
Seventeen total cases in three states have been linked to this outbreak so far. Twelve of those people were hospitalized, and none have died, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Cases have been recorded in Minnesota, North Dakota and California.
The outbreak has been linked to fresh, organic strawberries branded as FreshKampo or HEB between March 5 and April 25. Though the berries are past their shelf life, anyone who bought and froze the berries is urged to throw them away.
Symptoms of hepatitis A include fatigue, nausea, abdominal pain, loss of appetite, and fever; they can appear 15 to 50 days after eating contaminated food.