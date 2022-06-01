Originally published May 29. Updated with information on suspect’s arrest.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police say an 11-year-old boy convinced a car thief to let him and his four young brothers out of their minivan after it was stolen in Minneapolis Sunday afternoon.

The children's parents "stepped away from their running vehicle," according to police, on East Lake Street near 12th Avenue South, leaving five boys between the ages of 1 and 11 alone inside.
The children’s parents “stepped away from their running vehicle,” according to police, on East Lake Street near 12th Avenue South, leaving five boys between the ages of 1 and 11 alone inside.
It’s not clear how long the parents were gone, but just before 3 p.m., an unknown man got into the driver’s seat and drove off with the boys in tow.
Police say the oldest boy was able to persuade the thief to let them out, and the man dropped them off one block north of where they were originally parked. He then drove off.
The oldest boy then used his cellphone to call his parents, and they were all soon reunited.
Early Wednesday morning, officers spotted the minivan, a 2007 Silver Honda Odyssey, near the area of 29th Street East and Bloomington Avenue, just a few blocks northeast of where it was stolen. Police arrested the 48-year-old driver. A woman who was also in the van at the time was "identified and released."
Police are working to determine if the suspect in custody was involved in the theft and kidnapping.