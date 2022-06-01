NWS Says 4 Tornadoes Hit Minnesota During Memorial Day StormsThe National Weather Service says four tornadoes hit Minnesota during a destructive wave of Memorial Day storms.

Next Weather: Cool Stretch Could Continue Through Mid-JuneWednesday will kick off a cooler-than-average start to June that could continue through the first half of the month.

The Supercharged Start To Minnesota’s Severe Weather Season“What makes this year a little bit odd is how many different days we’ve had either large hail or damaging winds or tornados -- and in some cases all three of those,” said DNR Senior Climatologist Kenny Blumenfeld.

NWS: Forada Tornado Was EF-2, With Path Half-Mile WideNWS officials say the tornado had winds topping out at 120 mph, and it roared along a path that was a half-mile wide. Its survey team also found evidence of "multiple vortexes."

Next Weather: Here Comes A Cooler-Than-Average Start To JuneNot a huge fan of heat and humidity? Then you may like the weather coming our way in early June.