MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Wednesday will kick off a cooler-than-average start to June that could continue through the first half of the month.
Highs will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s across the state, with the Twin Cities topping out right at 70.
Early sunshine will give way to increasing cloud cover later in the day. Dew points will be comfortable.
Thursday will be a few degrees warmer, and a few sprinkles are possible in the afternoon.
Temperatures will stay below average into the weekend, and rain looks likely on both Saturday and Sunday.