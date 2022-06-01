MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A southern Minnesota man is facing murder charges after he allegedly told investigators on Tuesday that he shot his housemate in the head.

Cody Kolstad, 32, of Morristown, is charged with one count of second-degree murder in the death of 41-year-old Brian Daniel Stoeckel, court documents filed in Rice County show. Kolstad is currently being held in the Rice County Jail; a bail hearing is slated for Thursday morning.

According to a criminal complaint, Klostad called 911 around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday and told dispatchers that a man was dead and to “come look.” He urged the dispatcher to send deputies and to “please put the cuffs on me.”

Responding officers found Kolstad outside his home on the 100 block of Second Street Southeast, lying face-down in the grass with a phone in his hand. “I shot him in the head,” officers heard him say, adding: “I’m going to jail.”

Inside the home, deputies found Stoeckel’s body on a bed, the complaint states. Stoeckel was not breathing and there was a wound on his neck consistent with a shell of a shotgun slug. The wall next to the bed appeared as if it had been hit with a shotgun blast.

In an interview with investigators, Kolstad said that he took a considerable amount of drugs that night and was feeling stressed out. He said that someone told him that either Stoeckel or him would need to die before midnight.

Sometime late Monday, Kolstad said that he took a shotgun from a gun cabinet, went into Stoeckel’s bedroom and fired twice, hitting Stoeckel with one blast and the wall with the other, the complaint states.

During his interview with investigators, Kolstad allegedly asked deputies to shoot him. When asked why he believed he should die, he said, “because I took a life.”

If convicted of the second-degree murder charge, Kolstad faces a 40-year prison sentence.