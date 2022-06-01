ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Wednesday is St. Paul Police Chief Todd Axtell’s last day on the job.
After 33 years with the St. Paul Police Department, including six years as chief, Axtell is retiring. The city named Wednesday “Todd Axtell Day” in his honor.
Axtell, a Minnesota native, told WCCO in March that he plans to stay in the city he’s served for more than three decades.
“You’re gonna see me in this coffee shop, you’re gonna see me up at Hmongtown and in the grocery stores and business to make this city better,” he said. “I look forward to making the world better as a citizen.”
Last month, Mayor Melvin Carter announced Deputy Chief Jeremy Ellison will take over as interim police chief. Ellison said he will not seek the permanent job.
Carter said he hopes to have a permanent chief appointed by late summer or early fall.
Axtell and Assistant Chief Robert Thomasser, who is also retiring, are planning to start a law enforcement consulting business.