MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Some harmless fun was spotted on the Stone Arch Bridge in Minneapolis Tuesday.
On Twitter, Melanie G. S. Walby tweeted a video of a person in a plant costume – complete with a planter – startling some passersby.
One passerby gives the plant person a high five after being spooked, another couple is spooked a bit later, but the last passerby wasn’t fooled.
Someone’s on Stone Arch in a plant costume messing with people as they walk by: pic.twitter.com/QhQB1RJkP4
— Melanie G. S. Walby (@LemanieGrace) June 1, 2022
Melanie took the opportunity to get a selfie with the plant, because why not?
My friend wanted a selfie with them haha thanks for the laughs, plant person. 🌱 pic.twitter.com/Sq1kjrcd5o
— Melanie G. S. Walby (@LemanieGrace) June 1, 2022