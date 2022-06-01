CBS News MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Minneapolis News, Stone Arch Bridge

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Some harmless fun was spotted on the Stone Arch Bridge in Minneapolis Tuesday.

On Twitter, Melanie G. S. Walby tweeted a video of a person in a plant costume – complete with a planter – startling some passersby.

One passerby gives the plant person a high five after being spooked, another couple is spooked a bit later, but the last passerby wasn’t fooled.

Melanie took the opportunity to get a selfie with the plant, because why not?