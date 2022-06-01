CBS News MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Vikings are adding to their wide receiver corps, signing free agent Albert Wilson.

Wilson started his career in Kansas City and most recently played for Miami. The 5-foot-9 speedster has 2,499 total yards and 12 touchdowns across seven seasons.

His best statistical season came in 2017 with the Chiefs, when he caught 42 passes for 554 yards and three touchdowns.

Wilson will likely compete for the No. 4 receiver spot behind Justin Jefferson, Adam Thielen and K.J. Osborn.

The Vikings waived second-year running back A.J. Rose Jr. to free a roster spot for Wilson.