NWS Says 4 Tornadoes Hit Minnesota During Memorial Day StormsThe National Weather Service says four tornadoes hit Minnesota during a destructive wave of Memorial Day storms.

Next Weather: Dry, Slightly Warmer ThursdayMinnesota will get another day to dry out Thursday, with temperatures just shy of average.

How Our Severe Storms Could Impact The Price Of Protecting Your HomeMark Kulda with the Insurance Federation of Minnesota says we've had three storms this month alone that have each caused more than $25 million in damage -- which he says is "very unusual."

Is Climate Change To Blame For This Year's Record Spike In Spring Storms?The start to severe weather season has taken its toll across Minnesota. There were 15 tornadoes in May. The average is just over four.

NWS: Forada Tornado Was EF-2, With Path Half-Mile WideNWS officials say the tornado had winds topping out at 120 mph, and it roared along a path that was a half-mile wide. Its survey team also found evidence of "multiple vortexes."