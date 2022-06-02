MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — High School and college graduates are moving on to the next phase in their lives. But, do they have a plan?
A new survey of adults showed a third had no life plan after graduating from either high school or college.
“Taking a break does not mean that has to be the end of the line for your education,” Pamela Toney, president at Colorado State University Global (who conducted the survey), says. “It’s never too late to go back and get your degree or earn a certificate to hone a new skill in your field. In today’s modern world, going back to school is possible for learners of all ages.”
In the same survey, about 40% said they didn’t have a job lined up when they graduated.
