BUFFALO, Minn. (WCCO) — Both the prosecution and defense on Thursday rested their cases in the trial of Gregory Ulrich, accused in the fatal shooting at a Buffalo health clinic last year.

Ulrich, 68, took to the stand in his defense in the morning. He faces several charges, including murder, for allegedly setting off two homemade bombs in the clinic and shooting five people, leaving four seriously injured and one dead.

I am in the Wright County Justice Center right now for the trial of Gregory Ulrich, who shot 5 nurses and killed 1 of them back on February 9, 2021 at an Allina Clinic in Buffalo.

On the stand, Ulrich said he’s been experiencing pain since 2016 after a surgery addressing scoliosis. He said he was given two months of pain medication, and was then cut off for refills despite persistent and unbearable pain. He said he asked over 50 medical professionals to help with his pain, and after being denied he sent letters to law enforcement, Sen. Amy Klobuchar and former President Donald Trump.

After receiving no response, Ulrich said he went to Allina Crossroads Clinic to cause “property damage” using pipebombs and a handgun, the latter of which he brought to blow out windows. Ulrich said it wasn’t his intention to kill anyone at the clinic, but to cause pain like his own.

“I had to bring attention to what these people did to me. I needed someone to listen … I wanted to sensationalize and get a louder message. I wanted to get in the papers and get people’s attention so people understand what pain is like without medication,” he said.

Ulrich admitted on the stand to shooting all five employees, which included the fatal shooting of nurse Lindsay Overbay. He added that none of the people he shot at ever provided him care for his pain.

Now that the defense and prosecution have rested their cases, the jury will likely begin deliberations Thursday afternoon.

