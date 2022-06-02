ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — A large fire is burning at Fort Snelling Thursday afternoon.
MnDOT cameras showed a building fully engulfed in fire.
More footage from MnDOT cameras of the fire at Fort Snelling from a few minutes ago. Appears to be more under control now, but still lots of smoke. @WCCO pic.twitter.com/g3WUSiMyAT
— Nick Streiff (@nickstreiff) June 2, 2022
Twitter user Nick Fritzen also tweeted a video of a large building on fire, with fire crews attempting to extinguish it.
— Nick Fritzen ⚽️🏈⚾️🎬🎭 (@GingerFritzie) June 2, 2022
As of 3:30 p.m., the fire looks to be under control, but there’s still a lot of smoke.
A WCCO crew is on the way, so check back on this developing news.