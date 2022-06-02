CBS News MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — A large fire is burning at Fort Snelling Thursday afternoon.

MnDOT cameras showed a building fully engulfed in fire.

Twitter user Nick Fritzen also tweeted a video of a large building on fire, with fire crews attempting to extinguish it.

As of 3:30 p.m., the fire looks to be under control, but there’s still a lot of smoke.

A WCCO crew is on the way, so check back on this developing news.