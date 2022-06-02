MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After years of planning, a long-awaited mural will be unveiled Thursday night, complete with a party fit for a Prince.

The mural stands 100 ft. tall on Ramp A near First Avenue and Target Center. It is one of the largest in the Twin Cities.

The Purple one now reigns over downtown Minneapolis! Prince Mural unveiling in downtown happening tonight with a Purple Block Party! The fun starts at 7pm! @WCCO pic.twitter.com/93WqSutclG — Pauleen Le (@PauleenLe) June 2, 2022

Muralist Hiero Veiga just started painting this about two-and-a-half weeks ago, but this project has been seven years in the making. The organizers worked closely with Prince’s family to bring it to life.

Prince fans have said for months how excited they are about it, not just as a way to honor Prince, but for what it will do for the community, too.

“Downtown has definitely changed over the last few years, and I really hope that we can get back to how it was prior to the pandemic and prior to other things going on, showing love and support for those in our community and I think it will be a great thing,” Amber Streifel of Minneapolis said. “Hopefully people come down and see it, get downtown hopping again a little bit more.”

“He’s just a great statement for Minnesota,” Veronica Beach said.

“And that’s pretty good having the artform out there,” Lawrence Hull said. “Having art I think makes people feel a little happier than sad.”

This mural actually kicks off the return of Paisley Park’s annual Celebration, with the next four days filled with concerts, celebrity panels, in-studio recording sessions, new museum exhibits to explore and much more happening at Paisley Park.

The party starts at 7 p.m. Thursday. There’s going to be music and fun, and Prince’s sisters will be there, too. The unveiling happens at 9 p.m.