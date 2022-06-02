CBS News MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Fires, Fort Snelling, Minneapolis Fire Department, Minneapolis News

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — A large fire that started burning Thursday afternoon in a building on the grounds of Fort Snelling is now mostly under control.

Minneapolis Fire Chief Bryan Tyner says the building was under construction and was vacant. There are no reported injuries. Crews are still working early Thursday evening to put out hotspots.

Earlier, MnDOT cameras captured the building fully engulfed.

Twitter user Nick Fritzen also tweeted a video of a large building on fire, with fire crews attempting to extinguish it.

It’s yet unclear which building caught fire, but satellite images suggest it might have been the old gymnasium on the upper post.

Check back for more details in this developing story.