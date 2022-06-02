ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — A large fire that started burning Thursday afternoon in a building on the grounds of Fort Snelling is now mostly under control.
Minneapolis Fire Chief Bryan Tyner says the building was under construction and was vacant. There are no reported injuries. Crews are still working early Thursday evening to put out hotspots.
Earlier, MnDOT cameras captured the building fully engulfed.
More footage from MnDOT cameras of the fire at Fort Snelling from a few minutes ago. Appears to be more under control now, but still lots of smoke. @WCCO pic.twitter.com/g3WUSiMyAT
— Nick Streiff (@nickstreiff) June 2, 2022
Twitter user Nick Fritzen also tweeted a video of a large building on fire, with fire crews attempting to extinguish it.
— Nick Fritzen ⚽️🏈⚾️🎬🎭 (@GingerFritzie) June 2, 2022
It’s yet unclear which building caught fire, but satellite images suggest it might have been the old gymnasium on the upper post.
Check back for more details in this developing story.