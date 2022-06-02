MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota will get another day to dry out Thursday, with temperatures just shy of average.
It will be breezy with a high of 75 in the Twin Cities. Winds will pick up throughout the day, with gusts of 20-30 mph possible in central and western Minnesota.
We’ll cool to 70 degrees Friday, but it looks like a pleasant day. Rain showers will be possible in southwestern Minnesota in the evening and overnight hours.
Rain will return to the Twin Cities on Saturday, with temps dropping into the mid-60s, but there’s no threat for severe weather.
We’ll continue to experience below-average temps for the next couple weeks or so.