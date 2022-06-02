MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — There’s some exciting news for fans of Prince and The Revolution.

A 1985 concert performed in Syracuse, New York, is being reworked and re-released. The two-hour show from the “Purple Rain” tour was an early pay-per-view event beamed around the world. It’s being released for Prince fans to enjoy Friday.

WCCO’s Reg Chapman sat down with Bobby Z, the Revolution’s revolutionary drummer, who was involved with the project to restore one of the most iconic live recordings in pop and rock history.

The Carrier Dome is where Prince’s most famous band made history.

“The ‘Purple Rain’ tour was serious business. You know, this was the height, and Prince knew it was the height, and it was incredible,” said Bobby Z.

The sights and sounds from the magical night have been remixed and remastered. Prince’s family and Sony collaborated to make it available to his fans during the week of his birthday celebration.

“We did a really good show and captured the ‘Purple Rain’ tour in a bottle for people and it’s a beautiful package,” said Bobby Z.

You can choose which package to own: the three LP set, two CD/Blu-ray set, or a combo set that includes a poster.

“For anyone who was a Prince fan that now has children or grandchildren, you need to show them what all this is about,” he said. “There is a mural now, and we celebrate him now with a celebration, but when you see this, you see why.”

Bobby Z met Prince before he got his big break, and they quickly became friends. He says Prince’s genius is showcased in this new tribute.

It not only features songs from the “Purple Rain” album, but favorites from “1999” and “Controversy” are included as well.

Liner notes from band members and words from a 1985 Prince interview about Bobby Z. are front and center for all fans to read.

“Bobby Z. was the first one to join. He’s my best friend. He watches me like no other drummers would — like a hawk,” wrote Prince.

Bobby Z. says he is happy that his best friend is getting the love back from the city he cared for so much.

“He was a dancer, a singer, a performer, band leader, composer. Just incredible, once-in-a-lifetime character that we get to have as our own here in Minneapolis,” said Bobby Z.