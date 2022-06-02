Even though summer doesn’t officially begin for three weeks, the summer driving season is here.
That means more Americans are hitting the road, which leads to more accidents.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, drivers between the age of 16 and 19 are three times more likely to be involved in a fatal crash compared to older drivers.
That’s why the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety teamed up with Consumer Reports to create a list of vehicles that can help keep them safe.
There are 70 in all, new and used, ranging in price from $6,000 to $39,000.
You won’t find any high-speed sports cars, or extra-large vehicles that can be hard to control.
All the cars on the list performed well during crash tests, have high reliability scores and can brake from 60 miles per hour to zero in 145 feet or less.