War Forces Minnesota Zoo To Scrap Sending Wild Horses To Russia
Zoo officials say they can’t afford to take care of the horses any longer and are looking for options, including shipping the horses to another zoo in North America.
Pope Picks L.A. Bishop Robert E. Barron To Head Winona-Rochester Diocese
Barron has served as auxiliary bishop of the Archdiocese of Los Angeles for the last seven years and regularly posts YouTube videos.
NWS Says 4 Tornadoes Hit Minnesota During Memorial Day Storms
The National Weather Service says four tornadoes hit Minnesota during a destructive wave of Memorial Day storms.
Next Weather: Dry, Slightly Warmer Thursday
Minnesota will get another day to dry out Thursday, with temperatures just shy of average.
How Our Severe Storms Could Impact The Price Of Protecting Your Home
Mark Kulda with the Insurance Federation of Minnesota says we've had three storms this month alone that have each caused more than $25 million in damage -- which he says is "very unusual."
Is Climate Change To Blame For This Year's Record Spike In Spring Storms?
The start to severe weather season has taken its toll across Minnesota. There were 15 tornadoes in May. The average is just over four.
NWS: Forada Tornado Was EF-2, With Path Half-Mile Wide
NWS officials say the tornado had winds topping out at 120 mph, and it roared along a path that was a half-mile wide. Its survey team also found evidence of "multiple vortexes."
Skubal Goes 7, Schoop Brings In 2 Runs In Tigers' 5-0 Win Over Twins
Tarik Skubal allowed just two hits in seven shutout innings in Detroit Tigers' 5-0 win over the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday night.
Howard Scores 22, Dream Beat Lynx 84-76
Rhyne Howard scored 22 points, Kristy Wallace made five 3-pointers and scored a career-high 18 points and the Atlanta Dream beat the Minnesota Lynx 84-76 on Wednesday night.
Chanhassen H.S. Lacrosse Team Enjoying Dominant Season Despite Few Home Game Opportunities
A first-ever state tournament appearance is within reach for Chanhassen High School girls' lacrosse team.
Marion Barber III, Former NFL, Gopher Running Back, Found Dead In Texas Apartment
Former Gopher and NFL running back Marion Barber III was reportedly found dead Wednesday in his Texas apartment.
CBS Unveils 2022-2023 Primetime Lineup
CBS's fall lineup includes new shows such starring Marcia Gay Harden, Amanda Warren and Max Theriot.
Wilmer Valderrama On 'NCIS': Nick Torres 'Will Never Be The Same'
Wilmer Valderrama shares what fans can expect from a new episode of "NCIS" on CBS Monday night and how his daughter changed the way he looks at his career.
Hondo Goes On The Run After He's Framed For Murder, On The 100th Episode of “S.W.A.T.,” Sunday, April 10
New CBS Series 'How We Roll' Premieres on March 31
Sheldon lets a girl hide in his dorm, on the 100th episode of 'Young Sheldon,' Thursday, March 31
Sheldon gets an odd request from an old friend, Paige (McKenna Grace).
Simon & Schuster announces AuthorFest event with Nelson DeMille and Janet Evanovich
The second annual event will provide live author programming to communities and readers in the U.S. and Canada.
COVID-19 Resources
COVID-19 Community
COVID-19 Resources
Good Question
How Prevalent Will Ticks Be This Year In Minnesota? And How Are They Counted?
A sign of summer will have you checking your skin after hike in the woods.
How Are Hotels Rated? What Does A 5-Star Rating Mean?
Next week, Minneapolis' newest luxury hotel will open. The Four Seasons Hotel Minneapolis will have with 222 rooms, a Gavin Kaysen restaurant, a pool plaza. and a spa.
How Much Should You Pay For A Babysitter?
The cost of a night out on the town isn't just going up in price. You're likely digging for more cash to find somebody to watch your kids as well.
CBS News Minnesota
Ton Up Motorcycle Club’s Rockers Spring Social
By
WCCO-TV Staff
June 2, 2022 at 9:00 am
Ton Up Motorcycle Club’s Rockers Spring Social is Saturday, June 4.
Click here for more information
.