MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Twins pitcher Sonny Gray will miss the first half of June with a pectoral strain.
The team announced Thursday Gray has been placed on the 15-day injured list, retroactive to Monday.
Gray left Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Royals in the seventh inning.
The 32-year-old pitcher came to the Twins via trade in March, and has posted an impressive 2.41 ERA in seven starts.
Gray missed 19 games earlier this season with a hamstring strain.
This move puts the Twins down their two best pitchers, with ace Joe Ryan already on the COVID injured list.