MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Seven people are in the hospital – two with serious injuries – after five shootings occurred over the span of 10 hours in Minneapolis Thursday.
According to Minneapolis police, the first incident was reported shortly after 1 p.m. on the 800 block of 24th Avenue Northeast. Officers found evidence at the scene of gunfire damage to vehicles and buildings in the area, as well as blood. While on scene, officers were told that a man in his 20s arrived at Hennepin Healthcare with apparent life-threatening injuries.
The second shooting was reported shortly after 5 p.m. near 27th Street and Bloomington Avenue. There, shots were fired from at least one vehicle, police said. A woman suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound, and did not see who shot her.
Then, shortly before 8 p.m., officers responded to a report of gunshots on the 400 block of West Broadway. Similar to the first incident, vehicles were damaged by gunfire in the area, and while on scene officers learned a man arrived at North Memorial Medical Center with potentially life-threatening gunshot wounds.
In the fourth incident, shortly after 9 p.m., two men in their 20s suffered non-life threatening injuries on the 3600 block of Penn Avenue North.
Lastly, a man and women were shot and suffered non-life threatening wounds while standing at a bus stop near Penn Avenue North and West Broadway Avenue. This happened at around 10:40 p.m.
Minneapolis police are investigating the first four incidents, while Metro Transit police are investigating the last. No arrests have yet to be made.
Anyone with information is advised to contact CrimeStoppers.