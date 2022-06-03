MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota gas prices have reached another record milestone.
On Friday morning, the state hit an average of $4.50 a gallon after jumping 11 cents over the last day, according to AAA. It's 28 cents more than a week ago.
In Wisconsin, the average is $4.68. The national average is $4.76.
Experts with AAA say prices have jumped because inventories for crude oil have dropped in recent days, and with the ongoing war in Ukraine, it means the world is left without one of its largest oil suppliers in Russia.
They say gas prices can continue to rise, and prices even higher than the ones we're seeing now aren't out of the question.
AAA says one option is that the state governments have is to create a tax holiday, which could lower prices at the pump. However, it could create issues with other tax-supported projects in the future.