MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in the Twin Cities say a recreational fire got out of control in the west metro, leading to a grass fire Friday afternoon along the eastern edge of Lake Minnetonka.
The Wayzata Fire Department says the fire started as something like a campfire and spread to dry grass in a swamp in Woodland, a town along Wayzata Bay. Nearly the entire swamp burned amid the dry and windy conditions, with about 75 acres of land left charred and blackened.READ MORE: Ordway Works To Re-Schedule Shows, While Getting Other Traditions Back To In-Person
READ MORE: Scuba Diver Dies After Being Pulled From Lake Minnetonka
No firefighters were hurt battling the flames, and there have been no reports of any other injuries. While one walkway leading to a dock was destroyed, no buildings were damaged.MORE NEWS: Puppy Rescued After Being Found Abandoned, Injured Inside Shakopee Dumpster
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is investigating the fire.