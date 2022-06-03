MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A Hennepin County jury has found Lyndon Wiggins guilty of aiding and abetting premeditated first-degree murder in the 2019 New Year’s Eve kidnapping and killing of realtor Monique Baugh.

According to court documents, 29-year-old Elsa Segura set up a fake home showing in Maple Grove that lead to Baugh’s death. Baugh arrived at the home on New Year’s Eve and was abducted by two men – Cedric Berry and Berry Davis – and put in the back of a U-Haul.

Later that afternoon, they drove the U-Haul up to Baugh’s boyfriend’s house, and a masked gunman entered the home and shot him multiple times with a .45 caliber pistol.

Baugh’s boyfriend later said he didn’t know who would have shot him, but named Wiggins as someone who wanted to harm him.

Baugh was shot three times and would later die from her injuries.

Wiggins was indicted by a Hennepin County grand jury on May 13, 2021 for aiding and abetting premeditated first-degree murder, aiding and abetting attempted premeditated second-degree murder, and various kidnapping charges.

His trial started on May 16, and he was found guilty on Thursday of aiding and abetting first-degree murder, along with the kidnapping charges. He will be sentenced on June 22.

Segura, Berry, and Davis were convicted late last year. They all face life in prison without the possibility of release.

“It has been two and a half years since this sinister plot was implemented, tragically ending the life of Ms. Baugh, and injuring her boyfriend,” Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman said. “For the victim’s family, friends and loved ones, our sincere thoughts go out to each and every person impacted by this tragedy.”

Another co-defendant, Shante Davis, will go on trial on Oct. 24. She faces charges of aiding an offender as an accomplice after the fact for her involvement in the incident.