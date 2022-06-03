WAITE PARK, Minn. (WCCO) – The man who was found dead inside a burning vehicle early Monday outside of St. Cloud has been identified as Musa Sabriye.
According to Waite Park police, officers and firefighters responded to a car fire just before 1 a.m. on the 1500 block of Country Road 6. There they found a vehicle “fully engulfed in flames.”
The body and vehicle were so badly damaged that neither was initially identifiable, police said.
On Friday, police added that they do not yet know what caused Sabriye’s death, and it’s too early to know if a crime was committed.
At a press conference, Mohamed Ibrahim, the deputy director of CAIR-MN, called for a thorough investigation into his death. Though there’s no indication of a hate crime so far, he asked for the FBI to look into the case, as hate crimes are up across the country.
“As of yet, we have not been kept appraised,” said Sabriye’s brother Abdullahi Ali. “What is critical is for us to know how Musa lost his life, and if somebody was involved in taking his life. What we need is steadfastness and quick justice to find out how my brother lost his life.”
Waite Park police, the State Fire Marshal and the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are investigating.