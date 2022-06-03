MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man is fighting for his life after he rear-ended a semi Friday morning in western Wisconsin, becoming pinned underneath the trailer.
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says the crash happened in a construction zone on westbound Interstate 94 near Wilson, which is about 65 miles east of Minneapolis.
In an area where traffic was reduced to one lane, the driver's SUV slammed into the back of a semi trailer. The SUV's driver, a 55-year-old man from Eau Claire, had to be extricated from his vehicle.
A medical helicopter flew the man to the Mayo hospital in Eau Claire. His injuries were described as "life-threatening."
The crash remains under investigation.