MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – There are more road closures happening this weekend that could impact your next drive.
One is near downtown Minneapolis.
Starting at 10 p.m., Interstate 35W will be closed in both directions between Interstate 94 and Highway 280. Crews will be removing the Seventh and Eighth street bridges over I-35W.
And in the south metro, it’s the first of two weekend closures on southbound Highway 77.
It will be closed between Interstate 494 and Highway 13. Crews are resurfacing the pavement.
This same area is scheduled to be closed next weekend as well.