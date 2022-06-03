SHAKOPEE, Minn. (WCCO) — A sweet bright spot to share out of the south metro: A puppy in Shakopee was rescued after being found in a dumpster.
Shakopee police shared a photo on Facebook, saying someone left the male puppy to die inside a backpack thrown in a dumpster.READ MORE: St. Paul Man Pleads Guilty To Sextorting Over 500 Girls
Luckily, workers at Midas Auto Repair noticed something was off and pulled him out.
The bad news: The pup, who is now named Midas, has a fractured jaw and a bacterial infection.READ MORE: Golf Cub Pays $5K After Canceling Conservative Luncheon
The good news: He has a new home.
The community has been super generous with donations for Midas. Police say he has everything he needs — so if you’d like to give in his honor — please do so to your favorite animal charity.MORE NEWS: Lyndon Wiggins Convicted In 2019 NYE Killing Of Realtor Monique Baugh
A reminder: there are many ways to surrender a pet if you can no longer care for it. Police are asking people to be kind, and ask for help if you need it.